Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Estimated 70 acre grass fire burns off FM 1252 in Smith County

Several units from East Texas fire departments responded to a large grass fire Friday.
By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several units from East Texas fire departments responded to a large grass fire Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., crews responded to the grass fire in the 18000 block of FM 1252 in Smith County just north of Interstate 20. Officials on scene estimate the scope was around 70 acres that were burning. FM 1252 was shut down at County Road 3100. A threatened structure had to be evacuated.

Crews are still working to put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

Estimated 70 acre grass fire burns off FM 1252 in Smith County
Estimated 70 acre grass fire burns off FM 1252 in Smith County
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation
LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward Hamilton
WebXtra: LeTourneau physics professor explains Starlink launch photographed by East Texans
LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward Hamilton
WebXtra: Longview physics professor talks Starlink satellite