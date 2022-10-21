Estimated 70 acre grass fire burns off FM 1252 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several units from East Texas fire departments responded to a large grass fire Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., crews responded to the grass fire in the 18000 block of FM 1252 in Smith County just north of Interstate 20. Officials on scene estimate the scope was around 70 acres that were burning. FM 1252 was shut down at County Road 3100. A threatened structure had to be evacuated.

Crews are still working to put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.