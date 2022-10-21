Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DFW radio personality sentenced on child porn charges

A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child.(Pixabay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Clois Glenn Raborn, an 49-year-old radio personality known for occasional appearances on 97.1′s “The Russ Martin Show,” was charged  via criminal complaint in January. He waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.

According to court documents, the investigation began in March 2021, when Mr. Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Mr. Raborn’s laptop. Law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an adult male, believed to be Mr. Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items.  She also told law enforcement she recognized Mr. Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She estimated that the child was between four to six years old when the images were taken.

In plea papers, Mr. Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office, the Euless Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office of Digital Forensics and Technical Services conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the United States Department of Justice.

