Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
Police say six people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify