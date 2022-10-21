Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down.

After gathering feedback in May from members of the Facilities Planning Committee as well as from community members, the district added a track component to the bond.

The current bond proposal addresses five categories to renovate academic and athletic areas on campus.

“We had a committee that gathered together to look at the highest priority needs of our district and our facilities. These were the things that were identified for us to focus on and to continue to address those, so that we can provide the very best for our students,” said Brownsboro Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton.

The first two categories focus on expanding programs for career and technology education. Health and science would get new classrooms and remove the current portable buildings. Their Ag. shop would include more lab space. A multi-purpose wet lab space would be built. Also, the current Ag. storage area would be enclosed for additional welding space.

The third category would expand the Junior High School cafeteria, as they currently struggle with overcrowded lunches.

Hampton said, “We would knock out the walls in this area. We would push these out, and we would be able to add an additional 150 seats for our students.”

The next category addresses their over 65-year-old auditorium. A new 34,000 sq. ft. facility would be built that would provide dance space, theater school performances, school programs, training for staff, and more.

The last category would focus on resurfacing their track, relocating field events, fixing drainage issues, and adding 200 more seats.

Hampton said if the bond passes, the average $100,000 homeowner will see an increase of $2.70 per month.

“We also want our voters to know that if they are over 65 and have filed for the over 65 exemption, that their taxes are frozen. Their school taxes will not increase with this bond,” Hampton added.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election day is Nov. 8.

Early voting locations include First Methodist Church Chandler, Faith Baptist Church and Henderson County Larue Complex.

Election day voting locations include First Methodist Church Chandler, Faith Baptist Church, Moore Station Community Center and Murchison School Cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.