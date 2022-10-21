Authorities release name of man killed in Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a mobile home fire Thursday.

The fire marshal’s office identified the man as Kenneth Delbert Hilton.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. “No foul play is suspected.”

