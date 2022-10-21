6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of a minor.

The following were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor:

Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup

Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas

Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville

Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup

Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler

Jeremy Martin, 42, of Dekalb

All were booked into the Smith County Jail between Oct. 19-20.

The following agencies assisted with the operation: Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) and the Texas Highway Patrol.

According to DPS, online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This is an ongoing investigation; there are no further details at this time.

