Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation

All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.(Smith County Jail Records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of a minor.

The following were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor:

  • Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup
  • Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas
  • Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville
  • Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup
  • Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler
  • Jeremy Martin, 42, of Dekalb

All were booked into the Smith County Jail between Oct. 19-20.

The following agencies assisted with the operation: Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) and the Texas Highway Patrol.

According to DPS, online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.  Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree.  Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This is an ongoing investigation; there are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward Hamilton
WebXtra: LeTourneau physics professor explains Starlink launch photographed by East Texans
LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward Hamilton
WebXtra: Longview physics professor talks Starlink satellite
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Clarksville in Gregg County