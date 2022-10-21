6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of a minor.
The following were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor:
- Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup
- Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas
- Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville
- Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup
- Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler
- Jeremy Martin, 42, of Dekalb
All were booked into the Smith County Jail between Oct. 19-20.
The following agencies assisted with the operation: Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) and the Texas Highway Patrol.
According to DPS, online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
This is an ongoing investigation; there are no further details at this time.
