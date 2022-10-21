2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports two men in a SUV reported stolen in the Dallas area were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Lufkin.

Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, of Channelview is charged with second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview faces felonies for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:50 a.m. Monday, an NCSO deputy noticed a grey 2012 Toyota 4Runner that had been reported as stolen in Sansom Park, Texas, which is approximately 200 mile northwest of Nacogdoches in the Dallas area.

The deputy alerted Nacogdoches Police and Texas DPS in the area, activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop and the driver of the 4Runner refused to pull over. Nacogdoches police deployed a spike strip but the driver did not stop.

The driver continued along Loop 224 to the intersection with state Hwy. 7, where he turned and headed west traveling through downtown, and west on state Hwy. 21, then back onto Loop 224, before turning onto U.S. 59 S.

The pursuit continued into Lufkin, where Lufkin Police Department officers deployed a spike strip and successfully punctured the driver’s tires. The driver continued through Lufkin and on to state Hwy. 103, where the driver pulled over and surrendered to law enforcement.

The high-speed chase involved the Nacogdoches Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Lufkin Police Department early Thursday morning.

Additional charges are possible in this case, which remains under investigation.

