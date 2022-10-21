18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized.

The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were working with West Harrison Fire Department to extract the driver. He has been transported to a hospital in Shreveport.

The drivers identity has not been revealed and nobody else has been reported injured.

