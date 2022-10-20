Winona Middle School recognized for educational success

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching educational success, Winona ISD Middle School receives recognition from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET).

NIET is an organization that works with other schools across the country to help improve educator effectiveness and build opportunities for students.

The organization came by the school Thursday to see the improvements being made. Middle School Principal Johnny Walker said the school went from a TEA accountability rating of “F” in 2019 to a “B+” just last year.

We spoke to Walker about the steps the school took to reach this achievement.

“We shifted from just focusing on teaching alone to learning because we can put forth our best effort with teaching a lesson, but if kids aren’t getting it, they don’t know it, it really doesn’t matter. So, having formative assessments to really know what students know and what they don’t know,” said Walker.

NIET CEO Dr. Joshua Barnett shared what made Winona so different from other schools in the nation.

“I think what really stands out in Winona is the dedication to improving practices and trying to really draw together all the different initiatives that are happening around the state of Texas and try to make sure that they’re all marshaling in the same direction, to try to create that change agency for teachers. And, that’s ultimately going to improve opportunities for those students,” said Barnett.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.