WebXtra: Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest

Caretaker Larry Ferguson talks about the last throes of the harvest and what will come when there is no more to collect.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly is underway in Longview.

The First Baptist Church Garden has been in operation for many years and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce.

But, an unexpected early frost this week has wilted some of the plants that would have been producing until mid-November. Volunteers have been harvesting as much as they can at this point to continue providing fresh produce, but the window of opportunity may close soon.

Caretaker Larry Ferguson talks about the last throes of the harvest and what will come when there is no more to collect.

