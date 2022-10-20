US Marine Corps to celebrate 247th Birthday Ball

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United States Marine Corps will celebrate its 247th birthday in November, and in honor of that event, the Marine Corps League, Rose City Detachment #1354, will be hosting a Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

The ball will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

It will feature dinner, drinks, special ceremonies, dancing, music, and a silent auction plus special guest speaker John Garrison. All branches of the US Military are welcome to attend! Formal or semi-formal attire is requested.

Tickets are $45 each and available online at www.eventbright.com or from Greg Ferguson at USA Shipping, 2702 E. 5th St. in Tyler. Sponsorships are available to local businesses and individuals, and donations for the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots are also accepted.

For more information regarding the US Marine Corps 247th Birthday Ball, contact Keith Lofties, Ball Chairman, at 903-830-1335 or by email at klofties@suddenlink.net.

The Marine Corps League helps Marines and Marine Corps families, and the Marine Corps Birthday Ball gives all marines a chance to celebrate and benefits the Marine Corps League’s Rose City Detachment #1354. Email usmctyler@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.