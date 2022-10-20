Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets 14-year sentence after hitting woman with car in parking lot

A Tyler man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle in a parking has pleaded guilty and has been given jail time.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle in a parking has pleaded guilty and given jail time.

Devonte Crawford-Milton was arrested in March earlier this year when he was driving erratically near the Green Acres Shopping Village parking lot. Crawford-Milton’s vehicle struck a woman before as he was attempting to leave the parking lot. Crawford-Milton was initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson sentenced Crawford-Milton to 14 years in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while also giving him one six-year and two 10-year sentences for additional charges. These sentences will be served concurrently.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot

