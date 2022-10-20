Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his team hopes to continue on the road to playoffs with a victory over Lufkin this Friday.

“Got to take care of Lufkin first,” Holmes said. “One game at a time, one district at a time, just looking forward we played a complete game last week, if we can continue to build on that as a team, as a staff, I feel like we are going to put ourselves in a position to do what we said we were going to do which is make the playoffs.”

Holmes said his team is not dwelling on the past or looking ahead, but looking only toward this week’s game.

“Can’t look ahead and you sure can’t look backwards and dwell on the past, but you can build on it and that’s what I am expecting this team to do going into the Lufkin game,” he said.

Watch our full interview with coach Ricklan Holmes here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.