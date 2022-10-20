Thursday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start, but not near as cold as yesterday.  South winds are back in the forecast and that means a quick warm up today.  Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s by afternoon.  South and southwest winds will gust up to 12 and 15 mph at times.  Breezy and warmer tomorrow with more sunshine.  The weekend looks windy and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.  Early next week, the next storm system arrives.  Monday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms become likely with a cold front moving through East Texas.  Rain could last into Monday night, but should end early Tuesday with cooler temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

