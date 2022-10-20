Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a few days of nice, chilly, fall-like air, some pretty big changes begin to take place today. South winds have returned and at times will be quite breezy through the rest of the week. These south winds will carry warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and place it back over East Texas, allowing our temperatures to climb into the lower 80s this afternoon and likely topping off in the upper 80s by the weekend! Morning temperatures will be cool tomorrow but will be back in the mild 60s by the weekend. Skies will remain dry and mostly clear over the next several days, which is great news for anyone attending a high school football game tonight or tomorrow, but bad news for anyone hoping for some rain any time this week. Dry conditions are expected to come to an end by next Monday, as our next strong cold front is expected to arrive later in the day, bringing with it a round of showers and thunderstorms which could last into the first half of next Tuesday. It is still too early to talk severe weather potential, however October is no stranger to strong storms when these cold fronts roll through, so we do ask that everyone remain weather alert over the next few days while we finetune the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime, please continue to use extreme caution while doing any outdoor burning if it is still legal to do so in your county. Breezy winds and continued drought conditions will lead to very high fire danger well into the weekend.

