State cites Cass County Jail following inmate escape

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has placed the Cass County Jail on its list of non-compliance following an inmate escape in August.

Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31.

It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails following escapes.

According to the review, a deficiency was noted for a vestibule door, booking area door, dispatch door and sallyport gate were left unsecured.

“When the jailer opened the cellblock door, the inmate assaulted the jailer and exited the vestibule,” the report states.

Spraberry then ran down a hallway in the housing area and got into the booking area. He then got into dispatch and had a shank, which he used to threaten three jail personnel into opening the door in booking which led to the sallyport. He was then able to escape through the sallyport gate.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a re-inspection.

