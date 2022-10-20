Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

State cites Cass County Jail following inmate escape

Charles Spraberry
Charles Spraberry(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has placed the Cass County Jail on its list of non-compliance following an inmate escape in August.

Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31.

It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails following escapes.

According to the review, a deficiency was noted for a vestibule door, booking area door, dispatch door and sallyport gate were left unsecured.

“When the jailer opened the cellblock door, the inmate assaulted the jailer and exited the vestibule,” the report states.

Spraberry then ran down a hallway in the housing area and got into the booking area. He then got into dispatch and had a shank, which he used to threaten three jail personnel into opening the door in booking which led to the sallyport. He was then able to escape through the sallyport gate.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a re-inspection.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

The school went from a TEA accountability rating of “F” in 2019 to a “B+” just last year.
Winona Middle School recognized for educational success
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
Seth Estes Vanover
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in crash