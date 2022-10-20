Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A court reporter’s failure to keep record of hearings has led to a reduced sentence for a Gilmer man who was convicted of endangering a Smith County deputy and leading deputies on a pursuit by a jury in 2021.

Joel Lee Gonzales will spend 49 years in prison for a aggravated assault against a public servant charge and a 40 year sentence to run concurrently on the charge of evading arrest.

According to Smith County assistant district attorney Noah Coltman, the new sentence was assessed after a contested hearing by the judge in 2021. Coltman said the court reporter in that hearing did not make a useable or reliable record. Coltman said this case was among several cases, including a pre-trial hearing for convicted murderer Martin Reynolds Jr. which were affected by the court reporter.

Coltman said the 12th Court of Appeals reversed and sent the case back to the 114th District Court for a new trial on punishment. Rather than have a contested hearing, Coltman said a sentence of 49 years was agreed upon.

Coltman said the reason the sentence is 49 years is because Gonzales will be eligible to work jobs in prison if he has a sentence of less than 50 years, so an agreement was made for a 49 year sentence.

Coltman said this is a five and a half year reduction in Gonzales’ initial life sentence.

Gonzales had been found guilty by a jury in 2021. According to the sheriff’s office, a Smith County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 20 at County Road 3111 in Smith County. At the moment of the stop, the deputy requested that Gonzales exit the vehicle. At that time, Gonzales allegedly retrieved a handgun from between his legs, chambered a round, and then fled in his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the deputy initiated a pursuit that led him south on County Road 3111 and then west on County Road 3119. Gonzales wrecked his vehicle after the short pursuit and fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, according to officials deputies lost sight and were unable to locate Gonzales.

Gonzales was arrested five days after fleeing the traffic stop.

