Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

Chris Mason
Chris Mason(Quitman Independent School District)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent.

Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December.

Mason has 19 years of experience in education serving as a teacher, coach and principal. For the last four years, he has acted as an assistant superintendent.

The Quitman ISD Board of Trustees completed the three-year contract with Mason Monday night.

