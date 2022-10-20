Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent.

Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December.

Mason has 19 years of experience in education serving as a teacher, coach and principal. For the last four years, he has acted as an assistant superintendent.

The Quitman ISD Board of Trustees completed the three-year contract with Mason Monday night.

