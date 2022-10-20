Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife

Thomas Ray White
Thomas Ray White(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.

Deputies arrived and found White acting erratically and detained him at the scene.

The victim told deputies during an argument White pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him, prodding the victim with a knife against his neck multiple times and sliding the blade across the back of his neck in a throat slitting manner before he escaped and locked himself in his vehicle to call 911.

Deputies said after they arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon White became irate, threatening deputies and their families, as well as the victim.

Once taken to jail, deputies say White continues to resist, using his head to try and assault jailers.

