Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a record-breaking start to our day this morning... we are looking for a MAJOR Warming Trend to begin. Lows in the lower 40s tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Temperatures may actually start to rise well before sunrise as the southerly winds move in, then highs in the lower 80s by afternoon. By the time we hit the weekend, lows will be in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Our next from is now expected to move through late Monday night, or early on Tuesday morning. With this front, a chance for showers, thundershowers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall totals of an inch or more will be possible. The rain could start as early as Monday afternoon and will likely continue into Wednesday morning. Very windy conditions will set up for East Texas starting this weekend as well. Southerly winds at 15-20 mph gusts higher making the Fire Danger very high...so, even if you are NOT under a Burn Ban...please do not burn this weekend as the wind will make keeping fires under control very difficult. Please be safe. Temperatures will cool some behind our next front...but not like then did with our last one. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.