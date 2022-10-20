Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches-Lufkin school districts receive $920k for school safety improvements

(Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By Abel Martinez
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES-LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Senator John Cornyn announced today that three local school districts were awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures.

The funding was authorized by Cornyn’s mental health and school safety bill also known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which was signed into law this past June after the events of Uvalde.

Diboll ISD has received $234,956, Westwood ISD has received $194,907, and White Oak ISD has received $500,000.

The grants are meant to address concerns that have led to recent school mass shootings. Amongst the aid provided in the bill are investments in children and family mental health services, protections for victims of domestic violence, funding for school based mental health and supportive services, and telehealth investments meant to increase access to mental and behavioral health services for youth and families in crisis.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Cornyn. “I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”

