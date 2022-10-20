Mims Water Supply lifts boil water notice for Marion County customers

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County no longer need to boil their water prior to personal consumption.

On October 18, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Mims Water Supply Corp public water system, TX1580064, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 10:40am, October 20, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Oney, General Manager/Operator at 903-601-2746, Paula Hathcoat, Office Manager at 903-601-2155, or Mims Water Supply Corp, 12688 FM 729, Avinger TX 75630-2410; business phone 903-755-3185.

