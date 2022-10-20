Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County.

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. Martinez was then immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

After a review of the circumstances of the arrest, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office declined to accept the charge against Officer Martinez.

Additionally, the Midland Police Department’s Professional Standards Division performed an internal investigation and determined that Officer Martinez’s actions were not in violation of department policy.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Jerome Milton's defense attorney Beverly Melontree breaks down what happened at his hearing...
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Mims Water Supply lifts boil water notice for Marion County customers
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man gets 14-year sentence after hitting woman with car in parking lot
Devonte Crawford-Milton in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson's court.
Tyler man gets 14-year sentence after hitting woman with car in parking lot
Player spotlight: Kenden Pauley of Tyler Legacy
Player spotlight: Kenden Pauley of Tyler Legacy