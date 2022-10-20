Michigan man gets life in prison after kidnapping, sexually assaulting Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 22-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Lubbock.

After just an hour of deliberation in June 2022, a jury convicted Thomas John Boukamp on all 16 charges. Today, the sentences for each count were issued as follows:

Count 1: Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct - life sentence.

Count 2: Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct - 360 months, which is 30 years.

Count 3: Enticement and attempted enticement of a minor - life sentence.

Count 4: Receipt of child pornography - 240 months.

Count 5: Cyberstalking - 100 months.

Count 6: Receipt of child pornography - 240 months.

Counts 7-16: Production and attempted production of child pornography - 360 months.

All sentences will be served concurrently.

Court documents show Boukamp was strongly urged to not represent himself, but he said he understood the penalties he faced if found guilty and insisted. He was appointed a public defender as stand-by counsel.

Family members reported the 14-year-old girl missing on Nov. 13, 2020, leaving Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock. Investigators found her in Michigan on Nov. 23, 2020.

The FBI’s assistance was requested after investigators found evidence on her electronic devices “that indicated she was possibly enticed and taken out of state,” police said in a news release.

Investigators tracked her to Alden, Mich., where the teenager was found with “an adult male subject,” police said. That male was identified as Boukamp. The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services workers in Michigan and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. She was then reunited with her family.

Boukamp was arrested in Alden, Michigan. He was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.