Martin’s Mill ISD to hold bond election to meet facility needs of district

MARTIN’S MILL, Texas (KLTV) -A rural East Texas school district in Van Zandt County is holding a $12 million bond election next month.

Martin’s Mill ISD says if passed, the bond would be paired with $5 million from the district’s reserve fund and used to improve facilities and increase safety.

Martin’s Mill ISD is a small rural school district in Van Zandt County -- fifteen minutes southeast of Canton -- with about 500 enrolled students.

“Every child in Martin’s Mill ISD will pass through one of these facilities at one time or another,” says Superintendent Scott Tyner.

Martin’s Mill ISD is holding a bond election in a few weeks to meet the facility needs of the district.

Tyner says the bond would allow them to build a multipurpose center to include a cafeteria, gym, and fine arts department with a performance stage. The new facility would allow the district to move out of multiple portable classrooms into a permanent building.

The old gym will be renovated and converted into a career and technology center which will triple the ag mechanics space and double the district’s robotics program. The existing cafeteria would be turned into a special ed and life skills laboratory.

He says the bond will increase taxes to their debt maximum: $1.49 for the first year with relief in the subsequent years.

“It’s a comprehensive ask that we’re bringing to the voters,” says Tyner. “It’s ambitious, I’ve never shied away from that, but I also feel like it’s one of those things that if it were to pass it will solve a lot of facility questions in Martin’s Mill ISD for probably a generation or two.”

Tyner says the district’s goal is to centralize campuses for safety and security reasons. Currently, the elementary playground is about 150 feet from the highway with no fence protecting children.

“We’re hopeful that at least this is a great beginning to that eventually we’ll have every building connected and secured a hardened entrance egress and digress,” says Tyner.

He says his hope is to be able to address all facility issues with this bond to prevent future leaders from having to deal with it.

“It’s my job that I make sure that I don’t ask for help from the taxpayer and also ask for a partial or incomplete fix,” says Tyner.”

Election day is November 8. If approved, the design and development process will start immediately, and they plan to break ground in the spring.”

