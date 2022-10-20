Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says

Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for.

The man’s name is Bryan Aleck Krolczyk. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office initially searched Highway 96 South at the San Augustine County line, where they say Krolczyk evaded law enforcement and took off on foot.

Later, at around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted that they were searching for Krolczyk in San Augustine County at Hwy 21 and Spur 85. They have not updated since that time.

Krolczyk is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has shoulder-length sandy blonde hair, and was last seen wearing tan pants and a blue shirt.

The sheriff’s office says you should not pick up any hitchhikers if you are traveling this area. Please use caution and move out of the way of any law enforcement vehicle. If you know the whereabouts of Krolczyk or spot him in the area, do not approach him, but call 911, instead.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
2022 Annual Run of the Panthers
Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers
KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Beto O'Rourke on Oct. 19 in Longview, Texas.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
A car reported missing in 1996 was uncovered in a pond in Trinity County.
Car missing since 1996 found in Trinity County pond