Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers

2022 Annual Run of the Panthers
2022 Annual Run of the Panthers(Brian Jordan)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course.

Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.

The LISD Girls Athletic Director Kristen Belshaw said the one-mile race provides healthy competition for the first through fifth graders. It also aims to get everyone active and bring the community together as 312 Lufkin youths particpate.

“It lets parents know that they can come out and cheer their kid on and their school on,” Belshaw said.

Anderson Elementary and Brookhollow won top elementary school for the girls and boys, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Beto O'Rourke on Oct. 19 in Longview, Texas.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
A car reported missing in 1996 was uncovered in a pond in Trinity County.
Car missing since 1996 found in Trinity County pond