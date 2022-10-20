Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it’s all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the “Pumpkin Wonderland” display. Everything you see here came from Jacksonville businesses. It’s an effort to bring people into downtown.

“Our hope for bringing this display downtown is for people to want to eat and shop and hang out and have somewhere beautiful to enjoy and maybe check out some pumpkins and gourds and plants that they haven’t seen before,” says co-chair of Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration, Cassie Devillier.

The display will be up until November 1st.

Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration (Jacksonville)

Devillier invites everyone downtown October 22nd, where they will kick off the celebration at 8 am. They will have a community chorus at 10, patriotic kids parade at 10:30 am and grand finale lazer light show at 7:15 pm.

“It’s going to be very exciting, a lot of things you haven’t seen before and fun rides and exhibits downtown for the kids,” says Devillier. “Everybody come and visit us.”

