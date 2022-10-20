Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

The court order setting his release indicates Vanover has been placed in the custody of his wife, subject to 24-hour-a-day “home incarceration.” As an accused sex offender, he is not allowed to have or use any device that can be connected to the internet, unless the device is approved and monitored by the probation office. He is also not allowed access to any visual recording equipment, not allowed contact with anyone under 18, and must not possess or view any explicit material.

Additional conditions of release state Vanover must have no contact with victims or witnesses, no access to weapons and no alcohol or drugs. He must also participate in a mental health assessment/program until discharged by his probation officer.

Vanover is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, FL, before Magistrate Judge Patricia D. Barksdale.

