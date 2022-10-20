Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

The court order setting his release indicates Vanover has been placed in the custody of his wife, subject to 24-hour-a-day “home incarceration.” As an accused sex offender, he is not allowed to have or use any device that can be connected to the internet, unless the device is approved and monitored by the probation office. He is also not allowed access to any visual recording equipment, not allowed contact with anyone under 18, and must not possess or view any explicit material.

Additional conditions of release state Vanover must have no contact with victims or witnesses, no access to weapons and no alcohol or drugs. He must also participate in a mental health assessment/program until discharged by his probation officer.

Vanover is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, FL, before Magistrate Judge Patricia D. Barksdale.

Related:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Seth Estes Vanover
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in crash
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
David Bartlett
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler