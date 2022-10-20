First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches.

“East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis.

Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for medical use is low level THC oil. The low THC takes away any benefit of using it recreationally.

Dr. Kelley Moon says she partnered with two Texas based dispensaries that deliver the product to the clinic. She hopes her clinic becomes a safe place for patients seeking medical cannabis.

“To help to get patients access to getting their product to where they don’t have to actually have it brought in or have to go to Austin, or Houston, or Dallas to get it. So, for people who have family in hospice or that can’t travel because they have such significant pain, it makes it so much simpler for them to just be able to come here to a central location to be able to get their medication,” said Dr. Moon

Currently, possessing any amount of marijuana in Texas is a misdemeanor, possibly a felony depending on the amount.

