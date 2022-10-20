Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August.

Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.

Bell was also indicted for assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Alicia’s daughter Jakellia Turner in the legs. Jakellia survived.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

