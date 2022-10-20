Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, state power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.

