Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace says a car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s has been located.

Wallace said that the car was recently spotted in a photo taken via aerial drone. The sheriff’s office requested the help of Texas DPS divers to retrieve the car from the old Rock Pit Pond.

Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old Rock Pit pond. (Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Facebook)

“We were a little nervous as what we find inside the car however, we are glad to report that we didn’t find anything other than a child’s car seat a few unopened cans of Budweiser beer, and some catfish,” Wallace reported on social media.

The car was last registered in Angelina County, Wallace said, and they contacted the owner. He told the sheriff’s office that he had reported that car stolen in the late 1990s.

Wallace estimated that the car was put in the Rock Pit Pond in about 1996.

If you know anything about why this car is in the pond, or who may have put it there, you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 936-642-1424.

