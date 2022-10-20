Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bellmead man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of young relative

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Charles Bradshaw to the minimum...
Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Charles Bradshaw to the minimum prison term after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers that also included a psychiatric evaluation.(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 21-year-old Bellmead man was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no parole Thursday after his conviction in July for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old family member in 2019.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Charles Bradshaw to the minimum prison term after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers that also included a psychiatric evaluation.

A 19th State District Court jury convicted Bradshaw in July of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, which is punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole up to 99 years or life in prison with no parole. Bradshaw elected to have the judge assess his sentence.

In testimony from Bradshaw’s July trial, the child’s mother and Kerry Burkley, associate director of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims andChildren, both testified the girl reported that Bradshaw forced her to put his penis in her mouth while Bradshaw was naked in his bedroom at a home in the 1100 block of Gilliam Street.

The girl, now 8, was unable to describe the incident on the witness stand, withdrawing as prosecutors asked her to tell the jury what happened. She said she could not remember if Bradshaw abused her in his bedroom.

The girl’s mother testified she came home early from work and found Bradshaw naked in bed with the young family member. She said the girl seemed to signal the abuse by putting her finger in her mouth when asked if Bradshaw touched her inappropriately.

The mother immediately called police.

Bradshaw’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said the judge’s sentence “takes into consideration very specific mitigating factors with respect”  to Bradshaw. “Obviously we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, but we respect their verdict and we respect the court’s sentence on this matter,” Reyna said. “Now we begin the appellate process on the trial.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in crash
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
David Bartlett
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival...
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy