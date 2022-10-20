1 killed in Smith County mobile home fire

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials responded to an early morning mobile home fire to find one person had died.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said a call came in at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, about a single-wide mobile home that was on fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint.

Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint and Bullard, as well as Coffee City in neighboring Henderson County, responded and found one person dead upon arrival. A second person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and has been treated and released, according to a statement from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office. Officials from the fire marshal’s office and sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

Hogue said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

