Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 killed in Smith County mobile home fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials responded to an early morning mobile home fire to find one person had died.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said a call came in at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, about a single-wide mobile home that was on fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint.

Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint and Bullard, as well as Coffee City in neighboring Henderson County, responded and found one person dead upon arrival. A second person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and has been treated and released, according to a statement from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office. Officials from the fire marshal’s office and sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

Hogue said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Nacogdoches-Lufkin school districts receive $920k for school safety improvements
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school