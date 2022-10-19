Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and cool today. Breezy and much warmer for the rest of the week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It sure was a cold start to the day as morning lows ranged in the lower to middle 30s, marking the first frost or freeze of the season for many East Texans! This afternoon will be a bit on the cool side as highs range in the lower to middle 60s with sunny skies. Our next big weather story is all about the warmup we will see over the next few days. Breezy south winds return tomorrow, and our afternoon highs will quickly jump back into the lower 80s tomorrow, middle 80s on Friday, and then cap off in the upper 80s over the weekend with dry and sunny skies. Morning lows will still be a bit chilly tomorrow, ranging in the upper 30s to middle 40s, but those too shall warm quickly. Our skies stay dry through the rest of the week, but all eyes are on the set up for Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front brings in a new round of showers and storms. Severe weather is not off of the table, but it is still too early to get into specifics. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine while we have it, but please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates to the forecast for early next week.

