Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

Male allegedly caused a wreck while fleeing Waco officers
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted for engaging in organized crime.

Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across the state and the estimated value of the stolen vehicles is about $750,000.

According to the department, Hernandez is also wanted for causing a wreck, and not stopping to render aid, as he fled from Waco Police Officers during a traffic stop.

Waco Police Detectives are working closely with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, Plano Police Department and other agencies across the state of Texas.

If you have any information regarding the location of Gonzalez or Hernandez, please call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or online at wacocrimestoppers.org.

