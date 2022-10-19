Two East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas Girl Scouts were awarded the Silver Award Tuesday night at Community Connections in Longview after completing a community project.

The girls, Kaylin and Andrea, did their project through East Texas CASA and Getting Together Safely.

They renovated the Department of Child Safety CASA room, which is used for parents with custodial problems through the court to see their children.

“When we came here it looked like a jail daycare room, and we just wanted to fix that up, make it more comfortable and bright,” says Kaylin.

“Our impact that we’re trying to make is for them to make it feel comfortable for them,” says Andrea. “We don’t want them to feel uncomfortable in the place.”

The girls put in fifty hours of work into the project, and painted a mural, decorated the room, added furniture, and made it more comfortable for parents and kids to enjoy their time together.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.