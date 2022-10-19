Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.

The deposition scheduled for Wednesday will give lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations and statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly.

Trump says the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition.

Details of where, when and how Trump was to be questioned haven’t been revealed by either his lawyers or Carroll’s.

Only the date has been revealed in court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be...
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County
Macey Williams is missing from the Whitehouse area.
Whitehouse police seek help locating missing girl
Catalino Marin Jr. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

New traffic pattern on MLK Jr. Blvd
New traffic pattern on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tyler
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible