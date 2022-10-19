Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Swift Water Supply enacts boil water notice for some customers

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply advises some of its Nacogdoches-area customers to boil their water for personal consumption until further notice.

Due to service interruption where the main line broke in Pressure Plane 4, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

The notice applies to residents on the following roads/streets:

CR 304, CR 302, CR 317, CR 319, CR 226, CR 207, CR 233, CR 234, CR 235, CR 2061, CR 228, CR231, CR 232, CR 2321, CR 2322, CR 227, CR 220, CR 229, CR 230, CR 238, CR 246, CR 311, CR 305, Katy Drive, Red Creek Lane, CR 2031, CR 2032, FM 2112 & Address’s 1900 - 8491 E ST HWY 7

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Elizabeth Townes at (936)462-7843 or (936)221-6490

