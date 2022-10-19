Smith County to use ARPA funds to build road for new business park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court approved using up to $4.5 million of its ARPA funding to build a road for a new business park, which could bring in hundreds of new jobs to Smith County.

Tyler Economic Development Council President/CEO Scott Martinez told the court that Smith County has missed opportunities for new manufacturing and distribution companies due to a lack of a business park that would accommodate large companies.

TEDC has identified 412 acres just south of Interstate 20, west of Highway 155 and east of County Road 336. Martinez said if the County provides funding for constructing a road to serve the business park, a prospective anchor tenant could move into the new business park in the near future. TEDC would purchase the property, contingent on the prospective company’s decision to move forward with a project on the property. All of the agreements are dependent on the other and reliant on the County building the road to serve the new proposed business park, he said.

Martinez did not name the company but said it could bring in more than $30 million in investment and create 100 jobs, taking up 150 acres in the business park and leaving another 262 acres for other companies to come in Smith County.

Martinez said in the TEDC’s 34-year history, this would be its largest real estate project, and he believes the community will see a positive long-term economic impact to the county from the purchase.

“This is a perfect example of what we wanted to do with ARPA funds. It will add $30 million to the tax base immediately,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said, adding that it could also bring in new workers that would buy houses in the area.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the maximum amount the county would use to build the road is $4.5 million, to be paid with its ARPA funding. The County is only agreeing to build the road if TEDC closes on the land, which only happens if the company chooses to locate on the property.

Smith County was allocated more than $45 million in ARPA funds by the federal government, intended as relief funding from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

The road would be right off of the interstate and could also be used by residents to get from Highway 155 to CR 336.

County Engineer Frank Davis said it would be about 1.5 miles of industrial roadway, engineered for heavy trucks. It would be 35-40 feet wide with a 100-foot right-of-way.

“It’s a great location,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity.”

