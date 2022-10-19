Smith County considers bringing in consulting group to find bottlenecks in judicial process

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where are the bottlenecks in Smith County’s judicial process? it’s a question county leaders hope to answer by bringing in an outside consulting group, tasked with looking at things like the amount of time inmates are spending in jail both before and after trial.

On average, Smith County spends $65 to $70 a day to house an inmate at the county jail.

“We don’t want our jail population to grow too much,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “And so, this is a good opportunity for us to analyze data and see where we can improve.”

In an effort to do just that, commissioners heard from a consulting firm based out of Port Arthur during their Tuesday morning meeting. The court will vote next week to bring the consultants in to take a hard look at how fast or slow inmates are being moved through the system.

“Where are the bottlenecks in our process, not just from court-by-court standpoint, but as it relates to our pretrial services, our district attorney’s office and our sheriff’s office, our jail operations? Where can we collectively do better as we move forward? It’s going to incorporate all of those offices and many more to make sure that we’re not leaving any dollar spent unwisely,” Moran said.

The analysis will examine everything from the amount of time inmates are sitting awaiting disposition to the amount of time it takes for those sentenced to be taken to prison.

“If they’re not moving expeditiously through your system, are there things you can work on internally or with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to get those people moving? Because every day they spend here, they’re costing you money,” said Natacha Wagner with GMJ Consulting.

The agreement will cost the county about $50,000 out of the county’s regular budget. It’s a price Moran believes is worth paying.

“It is an investment, that’s what it is,” Moran said. “It’s an investment that we’re going to make back over time. No question about it. As we become more efficient, we begin to get people out of our jail system more quickly move them through the judicial process in a very fair and efficient way. So that once they’re done, they can move on to serve their time and a state facility and the local taxpayers are not bearing that burden.”

The information gathered by the consultants will reported to the commissioners court and then used to implement changes. The court is expected to vote on the agreement at their Oct. 25 meeting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.