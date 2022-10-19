Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A FREEZE WARNING is in effect overnight tonight as low temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below freezing for a few hours in the morning. As we have been talking about over the past few days, this is VERY EARLY in the season to see these kinds of temperatures. Normally it is in the middle part of November. Please cover/protect your tender plants by bringing them in or covering them up. This is likely to be the only morning for a while where we will need to do this as a major warming trend is expected by the weekend. Clear skies are expected through Friday. Lows in the lower 30s Wed AM, then upper 30s to near 40 on Thursday and finally in the lower 50s on Friday. High Temperatures in the mid 60s on Wednesday, into the lower 80s on Thursday and finally the middle 80s on Friday. We will blink...and the cold air will be gone, and the warmer air will be back. As we head into the beginning of next week, a cold front is now expected to move through early on Tuesday morning bringing chances for showers and thundershowers back to our area...Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. At this time, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday/early Sunday, but no severe storms at this time. We will watch this time period closely. Have a Warm Night, East Texas.

