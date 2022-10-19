Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas district clerk, new to the job, is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after coming in to fix an office that was in disarray.

Nicole Hernandez took over as Upshur County District Clerk in September and inherited a basket full of problems she had to address.

Former district clerk, Karen Bunn, was suspended from her duties by a judge after a petition to remove her from office was filed by several attorneys. Reasons cited were failure to perform required duties, train employees, and even failed or refused to be present at her office.

Bunn claimed an office related injury was the reason for her absence. Payments through the office also had not been paid to auditors.

Now the job of getting caught up on a mountain of paperwork falls to Hernandez and her five employees.

Hernandez, who won the March primary and has no opponent in the November election, talks about the furious pace at which she and her staff are working to get up to date.

PREVIOUS:

Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk

Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

