Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Judge Steve Young.

A medical helicopter landed on Highway 79 at Western Hills Road just before 3:00 p.m.

It’s unclear where the deputy was taken but Judge Young says he is in serious but stable condition.

Law enforcement officers are currently gathered outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.

Judge Young said the deputy was responding to a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

The gunman is deceased, Judge Young confirmed.

No names have been released at this time.

Update: US Highway 79 at Western Hills Road is now open. Traffic Alert! Stay out of the area of US Highway 79 West... Posted by Rockdale Vol. Fire Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

