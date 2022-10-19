Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

The deputy was shot twice and is in serious but stable condition, according to Milam County Judge Steve Young.
Law enforcement officers are currently gathered outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.
By Josh Gorbutt, Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Judge Steve Young.

A medical helicopter landed on Highway 79 at Western Hills Road just before 3:00 p.m.

It’s unclear where the deputy was taken but Judge Young says he is in serious but stable condition.

Judge Young said the deputy was responding to a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

The gunman is deceased, Judge Young confirmed.

No names have been released at this time.

KBTX’s Donnie Tuggle is on the scene attempting to gather more details.

Update: US Highway 79 at Western Hills Road is now open. Traffic Alert! Stay out of the area of US Highway 79 West...

Posted by Rockdale Vol. Fire Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

KBTX has reached out to area law enforcement for additional details and has a reporter on the way to the scene.

