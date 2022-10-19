Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Following 3 resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates

KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke with the Murchison Mayor, Alisa Griffis, about the lowered water rates.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - After three resignations in Murchison, the city council is lowering water rates.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the Murchison Mayor, Alisa Griffis, about the lowered water rates.

Griffis breaks down what the rates used to be before August 1st, the increased rates starting August 1st, and the new lowered rates.

The numbers were presented to the Murchison community at the October 11th city council meeting.

RELATED: Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member

Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns

