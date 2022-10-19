Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - J. Kevin Dutton submitted his resignation as district attorney for the counties of Sabine and San Augustine and his replacement, Paul A. Robbins will be sworn in Wednesday, according to San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd.

Boyd said Dutton submitted his resignation a couple months ago and it was effective Oct. 1. Dutton accepted a position with a law firm in Tyler to be closer to his daughter and grandchild, according to Boyd.

Boyd said “he’s a good guy. He’ll be coming back and filling in for us on some pending cases. He left on good terms. We all wish him well.”

Gov. Abbott appointed Robbins as district attorney of the 1st Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2024.

Robbins of San Augustine is an attorney in private practice and serves as a Regional Attorney for the Texas Municipal Police Association. Since 2018, Robbins has served as a Captain with the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Nacogdoches County Bar Association, and the Angelina County Bar Association.

He is the former President of the East Texas Peace Officers Association, former member of the American Bar Association and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, former Director of the Blue Knights – Chapter XXII, former Chairman of the Texas School Safety Center Board, and former member of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.

Robbins received a Basic Peace Officers License after training at the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College and has earned an Intermediate, Advanced, and Master Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

