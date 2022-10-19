City of Clarksville City in Gregg County issues boil water notice for select streets

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Clarksville City has issued a boil water notice for some areas due to a water leak.

The residents of Watley Road, Leigh Lane, and Steamboat are under this notice. The city says that workers are on the scene now working to repair the leak. Customers should boil their water before using until further notified by the city.

You can call the city for more information at 903-845-2681.

