Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was pronounced dead after being transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Canton.

