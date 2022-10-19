Beto O’Rourke to visit Longview for Wednesday evening rally

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

The rally is set to happen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview.

O’Rourke is set to host a dozen public rallies across the state before the start of early voting on Monday, according to his campaign.

