Gubernatorial candidate to appear at public rally
Beto O'Rourke to visit Longview for Wednesday evening rally
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

The rally is set to happen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview.

O’Rourke is set to host a dozen public rallies across the state before the start of early voting on Monday, according to his campaign.

